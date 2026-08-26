IMF's Kristalina Georgieva flags economy split by energy and AI

Georgieva explained that while recent oil supply disruptions caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz were cushioned by extra oil from outside the Gulf, rising oil prices could still mess with inflation control, forcing central banks to keep things tight.

On the flip side, a U.S.-led AI investment surge is boosting growth thanks to new data centers and strong company profits.

But not every country benefits equally, especially those that rely heavily on fuel imports or aren't big players in AI.

The IMF plans to update its global growth forecast in mid-October.