IMF's Kristalina Georgieva says AI could offset Asia's shrinking workforce
The International Monetary Fund, or IMF, thinks artificial intelligence (AI) might be a game-changer for Asia's shrinking workforce.
As populations in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea get older, the number of working-age people could drop by nearly 25% by 2050.
But according to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, using AI could help balance things out and keep economies growing.
IMF urges Asia-wide AI cooperation
The IMF also points out that if only richer countries adopt AI quickly, the gap between advanced and emerging economies in Asia could get wider.
To make sure everyone benefits, boosting skills and productivity could bring adoption forward by a decade or more, while deeper regional trade agreements and a reduction in non-tariff barriers could lift Asia's GDP by about 1.8%.
The message: tech plus teamwork can help tackle big demographic challenges.