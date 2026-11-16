IMF's Kristalina Georgieva warns debt-fueled AI investment threatens global stability
The IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has raised a red flag about how much the world is leaning on AI for economic growth.
She shared that over $1 trillion has been poured into AI through debt-heavy financing and warned that if investors lose confidence, it could shake up global financial stability, especially as major economies lean on AI investment to power growth amid an energy crunch caused by the Iran war.
AI affects 40% of global workforce
AI investments have fueled big gains, touching about 40% of the world's workforce and boosting exports worldwide.
But Georgieva pointed out that hype might be outpacing what AI can actually deliver.
The IMF recently warned that if expectations don't match reality, we could see US stock prices fall by 20% in 2026 and a noticeable slowdown in global growth by 2028.
Recent dips in major AI stocks like NVIDIA are reminders to stay alert as the tech world keeps evolving.