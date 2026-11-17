Imperial Brands cutting up to 4,600 jobs amid AI adoption
Imperial Brands, the company behind Davidoff cigarettes and Blu vapes, is planning to cut up to 4,600 jobs worldwide as it leans into AI and new tech to streamline operations.
This year alone, 2,100 roles will go, following the closure of its Langenhagen factory in Germany and the sale of another factory in Taiwan, which already left 700 people without jobs.
Lukas Paravicini sets £320m-a-year savings target
CEO Lukas Paravicini says the goal is to save at least £320 million a year by 2030 as the company shifts focus from traditional cigarettes toward vapes and heated tobacco.
Even with tighter rules, like tax hikes in Germany and ad bans in the UK Blu vape sales are still growing.
Still, Imperial's revenue dipped by 1.5% in the year to 30 September, with pretax profits dropping more than 12%, so these changes are all about staying competitive in a fast-changing market.