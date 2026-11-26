In-house AI gives Indian SMBs 5.2% point growth advantage
AI is giving Indian small and medium businesses a real boost: those with in-house AI talent grew their teams 5.2% points faster than others in the first half of 2026, more than double the 2.1-point gap among SMBs globally.
But while the growth is impressive, most companies still haven't brought everyone on board with AI know-how.
Only 6.1% of Indian SMBs AI-literate
Only 6.1% of Indian SMBs have everyday AI literacy across their workforce, and just a small fraction have staff comfortable using AI in everyday, nontechnical roles.
As Zoho's Praval Singh puts it, companies are still weighing the perks of AI against worries about security and data integrity, and there's plenty of room to help more people get up to speed.