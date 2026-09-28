Inbound Aerospace aims orbital launch of reusable autonomous spacecraft 2028

To hit their 2028 target, Inbound Aerospace is looking to raise up to $25 million in seed funding.

They have already nailed a precise parachute landing test from 1km up, which the founders say sets them apart from big names like SpaceX.

More tests at higher altitudes are coming soon.

The team has also partnered with Australia's Space Angel Group for landing support and hopes each launch will eventually bring in $3 million to $4 million, carving out their own spot in the space tech world.