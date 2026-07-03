Income Tax Department: 1 return for 2025-26 under 1961 Act

ITR-1 through ITR-7 on e-filing portal

You'll use the same ITR-1 through ITR-7, which will show up on the e-filing portal ahead of the July 31, 2026 deadline.

Late fees from the old law still apply during this transition.

The return for income earned from April 2026 (Tax Year 2026-27) will be due in 2027 and will be governed by the new Income-tax Act, 2025 — it will not be 'business as usual' under the old Act.