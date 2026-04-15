Income Tax Department introduces Form 143 for TCS replacing 27EQ

Form 143 has auto-filled fields

Form 143 needs to be filed every quarter for things like sales of goods, liquor, or travel packages.

It's split into three easy parts: your details, tax info, and a section for transaction data.

With features like auto-filled fields and real-time error checks, it should save time and hassle.

You'll still use Form 27EQ one last time for the final quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, but after that, it's all about Form 143.

Filing deadlines aren't changing: just the process gets a bit friendlier.