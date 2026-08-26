Income Tax Department issues Aug 31 filing reminder to businesses
Business
If you earn from a business or profession and don't need an audit, the Income Tax Department wants you to file your return (using ITR-3, ITR-4, ITR-5, or ITR-7) by August 31, 2026.
They're giving a friendly nudge so you don't miss out or face last-minute hassles.
ITR-1 through ITR-4 explained
ITR-3 is for those with income from their own business or profession, while ITR-4 suits small and medium taxpayers.
Those with salary income, one house property, and agricultural income up to ₹5,000 per year use ITR-1 (for incomes up to ₹50 lakh), and those with capital gains but not business income go for ITR-2.
Already, over 6.5 crore returns have been filed this year, so if you haven't yet, it's probably time to get moving!