Income Tax Department issues Aug 31 filing reminder to businesses

ITR-3 is for those with income from their own business or profession, while ITR-4 suits small and medium taxpayers.

Those with salary income, one house property, and agricultural income up to ₹5,000 per year use ITR-1 (for incomes up to ₹50 lakh), and those with capital gains but not business income go for ITR-2.

Already, over 6.5 crore returns have been filed this year, so if you haven't yet, it's probably time to get moving!