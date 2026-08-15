Income Tax Department launches disclosure scheme starting August 16, 2026

The Income Tax Department just launched a new disclosure scheme (starting August 16, 2026) for eligible small taxpayers with undisclosed foreign assets or income.

If you have undisclosed overseas assets up to ₹5 crore or undisclosed foreign income, with the aggregate value of the undisclosed asset located outside India as of March 31, 2026, and the aggregate value of the undisclosed asset located outside India as of March 31, 2026, and the undisclosed foreign income must not exceed ₹1 crore, you can come clean without further tax or penalty, and from prosecution under the Black Money Act, 2015, in respect of the income or asset so declared.