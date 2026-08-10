Income Tax Department reminds taxpayers: AY 2026-27 deadline August 31
Good news if you're still sorting your taxes: The Income Tax Department has reminded taxpayers that the deadline for AY 2026-27 is August 31, 2026.
This applies to taxpayers with business or professional income whose accounts are not required to be audited under the Income-tax Act, 1961.
Just make sure to file by then to avoid interest and other implications under the tax law.
ITR-3 to ITR-7 guidance and e-verification
The deadline is for taxpayers filing ITR-3, ITR-4, ITR-5, and ITR-7 with business or professional income whose accounts aren't audited.
Picking the right ITR form matters: use ITR-3 if you are an individual or HUF with income from a business or profession, ITR-4 for presumptive taxation (within limits), ITR-5 for firms, LLPs, association of persons (AOPs), bodies of individuals (BOIs) and certain other entities, and ITR-7 for certain trusts.
Double-check your details and finish e-verification on time so you don't run into trouble later!