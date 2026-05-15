Income Tax Dept launches 'Kar Saathi' explaining Act 2025

Round the clock 'Kar Saathi' help

Kar Saathi is available 24/7 to answer your questions about filing returns, paying taxes, and handling changes under the new law, so no more late-night Google searches.

There's also a handy Kar Setu booklet that compares old and new rules side by side.

Plus, expect updated forms like Form 130 (which replaces Form 16) and tweaks to exemptions for things like education allowances and gifts—all aimed at making taxes simpler and more digital-friendly.