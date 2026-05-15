Income Tax Dept launches 'Kar Saathi' explaining Act 2025
The Income Tax Department just rolled out Kar Saathi, an AI-powered chatbot designed to help you figure out the new Income Tax Act, 2025.
The law kicked in on April 1, 2026, replacing rules that had been around for over six decades.
The launch was part of Prarambh 2026, a big push to make tax changes less confusing, with hundreds of professionals showing up in Mumbai.
Round the clock 'Kar Saathi' help
Kar Saathi is available 24/7 to answer your questions about filing returns, paying taxes, and handling changes under the new law, so no more late-night Google searches.
There's also a handy Kar Setu booklet that compares old and new rules side by side.
Plus, expect updated forms like Form 130 (which replaces Form 16) and tweaks to exemptions for things like education allowances and gifts—all aimed at making taxes simpler and more digital-friendly.