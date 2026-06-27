Income tax filing deadlines ITR-1/ITR-2 July 31 businesses August 31
Business
Tax filing time is around the corner!
If you're salaried or using ITR-1/ITR-2, your last date is July 31, 2026.
Running a business or freelancing? You've got until August 31 if you're not audited.
Audit and transfer pricing filing deadlines
Audit-required folks have until October 31, and those with transfer pricing reports get until November 30.
Missed the main dates? Belated returns are open until December 31, but revisions close by March 31, 2027.
Filing on time means fewer hassles: no late fees, faster refunds, and smoother paperwork for things like loans or visas.