Increased GST on paper threatens affordability of textbooks
Business
A recent GST hike by the Indian government has put the paper and book industry in a tough spot.
While books are still tax-free, the GST on paper and paper boards was increased to 18%.
Industry groups warn this move might force nearly 30% of printing units to shut down, making textbooks less affordable for around 200 million students.
Manufacturers call for flat 5% GST on paper, books
Notebook prices could go up by 15-20%, according to manufacturers—bad news for students, especially those who rely on low-cost study materials.
There's also growing pressure on Indian manufacturers from cheaper imported books, including from China, Indonesia, and ASEAN nations.
Industry leaders are pushing for a flat 5% GST on both paper and books to keep educational resources accessible for everyone.