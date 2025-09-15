LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / InCred Holdings wants to raise $560M via IPO in India
Summarize
InCred Holdings wants to raise $560M via IPO in India
The company plans to raise ₹1,500 crore (around $172 million) through a fresh issue

InCred Holdings wants to raise $560M via IPO in India

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 15, 2025
05:17 pm
What's the story

InCred Holdings, a tech-first non-banking financial company (NBFC), is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) with an issue size of $460-560 million. The company plans to raise ₹1,500 crore (around $172 million) through a fresh issue of shares. As per internal documents reviewed by Entrackr, the company's board will approve a resolution for this equity share issuance.

Fundraising strategy

Pre-IPO placement and regulatory approvals

InCred Holdings also plans to raise ₹300 crore via a pre-IPO placement, which will be included in the fresh issue. The company is in the process of filing its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). After getting regulatory approvals, its stocks will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

Company profile

About InCred Holdings

Founded by Bhupinder Singh, InCred is a tech-first NBFC focusing on consumer, SME, as well as education lending. The company uses proprietary risk analytics, data science, and digital-first operations to cater to retail and MSME borrowers across India. The InCred Group has three entities: InCred Finance, InCred Capital, and InCred Money.

Financial growth

Financial performance and funding history

InCred Finance has raised more than $370 million to date, including $60 million in its Series D round. This round also marked the company's entry into the unicorn club. On the financial front, InCred Finance posted a 47% YoY jump in revenue to ₹1,872 crore in FY25 from ₹1,270 crore in FY24. The company's profits also grew by 18% to ₹374 crore during this period.