Modi government to verify authenticity of 'Made in India' products 

The Indian government is gearing up to verify the authenticity of products labeled as 'Made in India,' as per HT Mint. The move comes amid concerns that many such products do not meet domestic production criteria. The verification process shall be carried out by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Consumer Affairs Ministry. They will examine production facilities, raw material sourcing, component sourcing, and adherence to domestic value-addition norms.

Verification process BIS to test 'Made in India' goods The Consumer Affairs Ministry plans to involve the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in this verification drive. BIS will be asked to randomly sample and test 'Made in India' goods. This is part of a larger effort under the Made in India Label Scheme, a voluntary certification program aimed at helping manufacturers prove that their products are made in India and meet quality standards.

Scheme objectives Scheme requires products to carry a logo and QR code The Made in India Label Scheme is part of a larger push to reduce import dependency across sectors and create local value chains. The scheme requires products to carry a logo and QR code with details such as manufacturing location, label validity, and product-specific information. This will help the consumers verify the origin and authenticity of goods easily.