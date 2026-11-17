Inde by ChairsCarte grants Nov 19 holiday for 'GTA 6'
Inde by ChairsCarte, an interior design company in India, is giving all employees November 19, 2026 off so they can enjoy the release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6).
CEO Kishore Shanmugam shared on Instagram that the holiday is thanks to everyone's excitement and nostalgia for the game series.
Employers grant 'GTA 6' leave
This move follows a growing trend: Logitech recently let its 7,000 global employees take a day off for GTA 6, the US Army offered its active-duty soldiers a four-day pass to play GTA 6 when it is released on November 19, 2026, and California's Burger Motorsports will temporarily shut down on November 19, 2026 to let staff play.
Looks like gaming launches are becoming real-life events!