Indeed reports India's job market up 1.2% in July 2026

After three months of decline, India's job market saw a 1.2% uptick in July 2026, according to Indeed.

That's not just a monthly boost: jobs are up 8.3% from last year and still way above pre-pandemic levels (84% higher).

Callam Pickering, senior economist, Indeed APAC, says this steady climb is thanks to postings remaining well above pre-pandemic levels and continuing to outpace other markets Indeed tracks, a sign that India's formal economy is still expanding at a healthy clip.