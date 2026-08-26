Indeed reports India's job market up 1.2% in July 2026
After three months of decline, India's job market saw a 1.2% uptick in July 2026, according to Indeed.
That's not just a monthly boost: jobs are up 8.3% from last year and still way above pre-pandemic levels (84% higher).
Callam Pickering, senior economist, Indeed APAC, says this steady climb is thanks to postings remaining well above pre-pandemic levels and continuing to outpace other markets Indeed tracks, a sign that India's formal economy is still expanding at a healthy clip.
Healthcare leads rebound, AI mentions double
Health care jobs led the rebound: medical technician postings jumped 30%, while roles like child care, physicians/surgeons, and therapy grew by about 25% to 26%.
Meanwhile, artificial intelligence is making waves beyond just tech jobs: AI mentions in job titles have doubled over the past year and now show up in both tech and non-tech roles (with non-tech making up 42% of them).