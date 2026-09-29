India 10-year yield dips to 7.1797% as Brent stays high
India's 10-year government bond yield dipped to 7.1797% on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, just after hitting a two-year high.
Investors are feeling cautious as global oil prices stay high (Brent crude is hovering around $107 a barrel thanks to U.S.-Iran tensions), and US Treasury yields have jumped to their highest in nearly 20 years, making everyone worry about inflation.
India sets ₹7.86L cr borrowing
To keep things steady, the Indian government has set its borrowing for the rest of FY27 at ₹7.86 lakh crore, staying under the full-year budget limit.
Plus, the RBI has sold bonds worth Rs. one lakh crore this year (the most in over a decade) to manage extra cash in banks.
Still, with global uncertainties and inflation sticking around, bond yields might remain on the higher side for now.