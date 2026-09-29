India 10-year yield dips to 7.1797% as Brent stays high

To keep things steady, the Indian government has set its borrowing for the rest of FY27 at ₹7.86 lakh crore, staying under the full-year budget limit.

Plus, the RBI has sold bonds worth Rs. one lakh crore this year (the most in over a decade) to manage extra cash in banks.

Still, with global uncertainties and inflation sticking around, bond yields might remain on the higher side for now.