India 10-year yield falls to 6.88% after oil, retail inflation
Business
India's 10-year government bond yield slipped to 6.88% after some good news on inflation and oil prices.
Even though retail inflation ticked up a bit, from 3.2% in February to 3.4% in March, it's still below the Reserve Bank of India's comfort zone of 4%, which helped calm market nerves.
US pushes Iran talks, Brent drops
Brent crude prices fell from $104 to about $94 a barrel, thanks to the US pushing for peace talks with Iran despite tensions in the Middle East.
This, along with hopes for smoother global supply, made investors less anxious.
The dollar index also eased as optimism grew around these negotiations.