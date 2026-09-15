India accelerates AI into operations but lacks forward deployed engineers

A recent FDE Academy report says companies want FDEs way more than they can find them: employer demand for forward-deployed AI builders stands at 95%, against an available talent supply of 45%.

Because of this, salaries have jumped: early-career professionals (0-3 years of experience) can make ₹32 lakh a year, and professionals with over 15 years of experience can earn up to ₹1.55 crore.

This shortage is expected to stick around until at least 2027-28, so if you're eyeing a future in tech, picking up real-world AI skills could seriously pay off.