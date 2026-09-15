India accelerates AI into operations but lacks forward deployed engineers
India's tech world is feeling the heat as enterprises accelerate efforts to move AI from pilot phases into day-to-day operations, but there just aren't enough people with the right skills.
Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs), the folks who actually bring AI into real company systems, are especially in short supply, even though loads of students are graduating from engineering programs.
FDE demand 95% versus supply 45%
A recent FDE Academy report says companies want FDEs way more than they can find them: employer demand for forward-deployed AI builders stands at 95%, against an available talent supply of 45%.
Because of this, salaries have jumped: early-career professionals (0-3 years of experience) can make ₹32 lakh a year, and professionals with over 15 years of experience can earn up to ₹1.55 crore.
This shortage is expected to stick around until at least 2027-28, so if you're eyeing a future in tech, picking up real-world AI skills could seriously pay off.