India AI growth lifts pay for cooling and power engineers
Business
India's AI infrastructure is growing fast, and that's making engineering jobs a lot more lucrative.
Big names like AWS, Google, Siemens, and Honeywell are hiring for roles focused on cooling systems and power management, basically the behind-the-scenes tech that keeps AI running.
India 5GW expansion fuels specialist pay
With data centers set to rise from about 1.6GW to 5GW by 2030 (and $25 billion pouring in), there's a surge in demand for specialized engineers.
New positions like liquid cooling specialists and power procurement heads are popping up.
Pay is impressive: top architects earn up to ₹1.5 crore per year, site heads can make ₹1.8 crore, mid-level engineers get ₹15 to ₹30 lakh, and entry-level cooling experts start at ₹5 to ₹8 lakh annually.