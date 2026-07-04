India AI growth lifts pay for cooling and power engineers

India 5GW expansion fuels specialist pay

With data centers set to rise from about 1.6GW to 5GW by 2030 (and $25 billion pouring in), there's a surge in demand for specialized engineers.

New positions like liquid cooling specialists and power procurement heads are popping up.

Pay is impressive: top architects earn up to ₹1.5 crore per year, site heads can make ₹1.8 crore, mid-level engineers get ₹15 to ₹30 lakh, and entry-level cooling experts start at ₹5 to ₹8 lakh annually.