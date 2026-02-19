India AI Impact Summit 2026 underway: Here's what to expect

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is happening right now at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, drawing a massive crowd of 250,000 visitors—including top tech CEOs and world leaders. This year's big goal? Show the world that India isn't just using AI—it's building it.

What to expect at the summit Prime Minister Modi kicked off the summit on Thursday morning, with speeches lined up from French President Emmanuel Macron and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Later today, global tech leaders will join a CEO roundtable to talk investment and collaboration in AI.

The expo runs until February 21.

India's national AI mission and Google partnership India has invested over ₹10,000 crore in its national AI mission and rolled out the BharatGen Param2 model supporting 22 Indian languages.

Google just announced a $15 billion push for new infrastructure.