India aims $1 trillion exports as UPI and AI lead
India is aiming high with a $1 trillion export target in the current financial year, and tech is leading the way.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal shared that October set a new record with $90 billion in exports.
Tools like UPI and AI are making it easier for small businesses to go global, helping Indian products reach more corners of the world.
US partnership boosts India exports
A strong partnership with the US is giving India's exports an extra push, blending American innovation with Indian manufacturing skills.
Goyal says this teamwork makes India a more reliable partner globally, especially in uncertain times.
With technology and trusted supply chains at the core, India looks set to top the previous year's $863 billion export mark, and bring even more small businesses into international trade.