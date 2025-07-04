India aims for $1 trillion chemical sector by 2040

TL;DR

Focus on specialty chemicals, but skills gap looms large

Growth is getting a lift from incentives for exports, upgraded ports, and more collaboration between companies and universities for research.

Specialty chemicals (think ingredients for medicines or skincare) are especially hot, with demand expected to hit $50 billion by next year.

But there are hurdles: India invests way less in R&D than other countries and faces a big shortage of skilled workers in areas like green chemistry.

Fixing these gaps will be key if India wants to lead globally in chemicals.