India allows 4 Chinese-linked firms to bid government power projects
India just made a big move: four Chinese-linked power equipment makers with factories in India can now bid for critical government power projects.
The Ministry of Finance gave the green light on June 24, naming TBEA Energy, Nanjing Electric India, New Northeast Electric India, and Taikai Electric (India).
The goal? Boost India's electricity transmission network to keep up with growing demand and more renewable energy.
Temporary 2-year exemption for 4 firms
This is a shift from the strict 2020 rules that kept most Chinese bidders out unless they jumped through political hoops.
But this new order is only for these four companies and lasts two years, so it's not an open invitation to everyone.
It's all about balancing India's need for better power infrastructure while carefully managing its relationship with China.