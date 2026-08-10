India among top global IPO markets after China raising 1.9L/cr
Business
Indian companies pulled in a massive ₹1.9 lakh crore from over 360 IPOs in FY26, making India one of the world's biggest IPO markets after China.
That's 14% of global IPO listings in March 2026, pretty impressive, especially with all the economic ups and downs lately.
Record IPO volumes as oversubscriptions fall
Mainboard IPOs hit a record with 109 listings raising ₹1.77 lakh crore, while SME IPOs saw their best year in three years with 258 deals raising ₹12,030 crore.
But here's the twist: oversubscription rates and first-day gains dropped as investors focused more on solid fundamentals and good governance instead of just hype.
The report also highlights that the fresh issue component rose to 39%, indicating a gradual revival in growth-capital raising.