India and Canada accelerate trade talks ahead of Modi visit

Trade between the two countries sits at $8 billion, but Canadian investments in India are already a whopping $80 billion, most of it creating jobs through physical assets.

Sectors like mining, energy, and tech still have lots of room to grow together.

However, tax and regulatory hurdles are slowing things down; both sides are working on reforms to make investing even easier.

Cooter said, "I'm pretty confident the trade deal will be agreed to by the end of the year."