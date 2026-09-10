India and Canada accelerate trade talks ahead of Modi visit
India and Canada are moving fast toward a new trade agreement, aiming to wrap things up by December 2026, right around the time PM Modi visits Canada.
Canadian High Commissioner Christopher Cooter shared that talks have sped up dramatically this year, making more progress in six months than the last 12 years combined.
Bilateral trade $8B Canadian investments $80B
Trade between the two countries sits at $8 billion, but Canadian investments in India are already a whopping $80 billion, most of it creating jobs through physical assets.
Sectors like mining, energy, and tech still have lots of room to grow together.
However, tax and regulatory hurdles are slowing things down; both sides are working on reforms to make investing even easier.
Cooter said, "I'm pretty confident the trade deal will be agreed to by the end of the year."