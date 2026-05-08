India and Canada conclude 2nd CEPA talks in New Delhi
India and Canada wrapped up their second big meeting on a possible free trade deal (CEPA) in New Delhi this week.
Both sides called the talks "constructive and productive," covering everything from goods and services to intellectual property and trade barriers.
Ottawa hosts CEPA talks July 2026
The next negotiation round is set for July 2026 in Ottawa, with both countries aiming for a balanced deal.
Trade between them already hit $8.66 billion last year: think Indian exports like pharma and electronics, Canadian imports like oil and pulses.
Leaders want to boost this number to $50 billion by 2030, helped by strong ties through the Indian community and thousands of students in Canada.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to lead a trade delegation to Canada later this month.