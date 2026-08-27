India and Canada conclude inaugural Economic and Financial Dialogue
India and Canada concluded the inaugural India-Canada Economic and Financial Dialogue in Canada, aiming to work more closely on investment, finance, capital markets, and regulatory cooperation.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met her Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne in Canada as both countries look to strengthen ties despite global uncertainty.
Dialogue on resilience, fintech, critical minerals
The talks focused on three big things: how both economies are holding up (with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighting its "remarkable macroeconomic resilience"), ways to boost financial collaboration like cross-border payments and fintech, and tackling global challenges such as energy security and critical minerals.
Both sides agreed on practical steps to turn these ideas into real action, so expect more teamwork ahead.