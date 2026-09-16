India and Canada near CEPA agreement, target end of 2026
India and Canada are in the final stretch of talks for a major trade agreement called CEPA, aiming to wrap things up by the end of 2026.
The latest round of negotiations is happening now, with two chapters already done.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal called this five-day session an "intense week of negotiation" for ironing out what's left.
India and Canada seek $50B trade
Both countries want to boost their trade from $10.9 billion in 2025 to $50 billion by 2030, a huge leap.
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal even visited Canada earlier this year to keep things moving.
Right now, Canadian imports from India rose 18.9%, but Canadian exports have dipped because of fewer energy and farm shipments.
The new deal hopes to balance things out and make economic ties stronger on both sides.