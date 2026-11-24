India and Canada near CEPA completion ahead of end-2026
India and Canada are close to sealing a big trade agreement called CEPA, with officials meeting daily to try to get it done by the end of 2026.
The latest talks focused on things like goods, services, investment, and intellectual property, basically making it easier for both countries to do business together.
CEPA targets $50B trade by 2030
CEPA was launched by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Mark Carney after trade between the two countries dropped to $7.95 billion in 2025-26.
Their goal? Boost that number all the way up to $50 billion by 2030.
Alongside CEPA, India is also pushing for an investment protection deal with Canada, hoping this partnership will open up new opportunities for both sides.