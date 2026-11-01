India and Canada push to finalize CEPA by year end
India and Canada are working on a major trade agreement called CEPA, with hopes to lock it in by the end of this year.
With Prime Minister Modi visiting soon and Canadian officials like Anita Anand highlighting its perks, both countries see this as a way to make business smoother and encourage more long-term investments.
CEPA targets doubling bilateral trade
Right now, India-Canada trade was worth about CAD 30.4 billion last year, but the goal is to more than double that by 2030.
The deal could open up new opportunities in areas like AI, clean energy, defense, and manufacturing, potentially creating innovation for both sides.
As Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Patnaik put it, a CEPA could unlock new opportunities, build resilient supply chains, advance clean energy and drive growth in both countries.