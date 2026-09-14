India and Canada resume CEPA talks to resolve trade barriers
India and Canada are back at the table for a fresh round of talks on a big trade deal called CEPA, running from September 14-18, 2026.
They're looking to make it easier to buy and sell goods and services, sort out rules of origin, and tackle tricky technical barriers.
After their last meeting in Ottawa, both sides are hoping to wrap things up this year to strengthen their partnership.
India Canada trade falls to $7.95B
Trade between the two countries has dipped by over 8%, falling from $8.66 billion in 2024-25 to $7.95 billion in 2025-26, which is why both are aiming high with a goal of $50 billion by 2030.
India mainly sends pharmaceuticals and iron and steel to Canada, while importing pulses and petroleum crude.
Plus, with more than 425,000 Indian students studying in Canada right now, both countries see this agreement as a way to open up new opportunities for business on both sides.