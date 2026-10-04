India and Canada resume Ottawa trade talks after political tensions
Business
India and Canada are picking up their big trade agreement talks again in Ottawa from October 5 to 9, after a long pause caused by political tensions.
Both sides are hoping these fresh discussions will finally move things forward and bring the two countries closer economically.
CEPA deal targeted by year end
The goal is to wrap up the CEPA deal by the end of this calendar year, expected to visit Canada around December this year.
With Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu also heading to Delhi soon with a massive business team, it's clear both countries see real potential here, especially since India has already received $4.8 billion in Canadian investment over the years, trading everything from medicines and iron to pulses and coal.