India and Canada rushing to finalize CEPA by year-end Business May 28, 2026

India and Canada are rushing to finalize a big trade agreement called CEPA by year-end.

If all goes well, their trade could jump from $17 billion to $50 billion by 2030.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says the focus is on sectors that benefit both countries, but they're keeping sensitive areas like agriculture and dairy off the table.