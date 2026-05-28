India and Canada rushing to finalize CEPA by year-end
India and Canada are rushing to finalize a big trade agreement called CEPA by year-end.
If all goes well, their trade could jump from $17 billion to $50 billion by 2030.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says the focus is on sectors that benefit both countries, but they're keeping sensitive areas like agriculture and dairy off the table.
Piyush Goyal seeks investment in Canada
On his three-day trip, Goyal met with Canadian officials and investors to spark interest in infrastructure, renewable energy, healthcare, and digital tech.
He also highlighted India's buzzing startup scene, about 2.3 lakh entities registered as startups, and areas where there is vast potential for bilateral cooperation in AI, cleantech, and agritech.
Goyal emphasized India's strong commitment to intellectual property protection and digital public infrastructure as promising areas for future collaboration.