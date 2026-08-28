India and Canada set 4.65L/cr rupees trade target for 2030
India and Canada just set an ambitious goal: they want to boost their trade to CAD 70 billion (about 4.65 lakh crore rupees) by 2030.
This was announced after their first big finance ministers' meeting in Toronto, where India expressed its readiness to begin negotiations on a bilateral investment treaty, and the two sides also aim to begin investment treaty talks.
India and Canada accelerate CEPA talks
Both countries plan to speed up negotiations for a major economic partnership deal (CEPA) by 2026, making it easier to move money and investments across borders.
They're also working on bringing India's UPI payments system to Canada: great news for around 400,000 Indian students in Canada who could pay and transfer money more easily.
The next round of talks is set for 2027, with plans to team up further on minerals, energy, and supply chains.