India and Canada set $70B annual trade goal for 2030
India and Canada just agreed to ramp up their yearly trade from $24 billion to a whopping $70 billion by 2030.
This was announced at their first Economic and Financial Dialogue in Toronto, where both countries' finance ministers talked about teaming up on investment, finance, and capital markets, even with all the global uncertainty right now.
Canadian FDI in India totals $4.34B
The talks highlighted new opportunities in cross-border payments, financial stability, critical minerals, and energy security, basically aiming to make supply chains stronger.
Canadian foreign direct investment in India between April 2000 and March 2026 is still pretty modest at $4.34 billion so far.
During her visit, Finance Minister Sitharaman encouraged Canadian investors to tap into India's scale, talent, and industrial capabilities and growing markets, especially in AI, clean tech, and sustainable infrastructure for long-term partnerships that help both economies grow.