India and Chile accelerate CEPA talks and critical minerals cooperation
India and Chile are stepping up their partnership, focusing on smoother trade deals and sharing critical minerals, stuff that's essential for tech and industry.
This follows a visit from Chile's Foreign Minister Francisco Perez Mackenna, with both countries now aiming to fast-track a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and work together on mineral supplies.
Perez Mackenna meets ministers, explores investments
Mackenna met India's top officials, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, to talk business and minerals.
He brought along Chilean business leaders to explore investment opportunities, stopped by Bengaluru to connect with Karnataka's electronics and IT minister, and checked out the C-CAMP biotech hub, showing both sides are keen on digital innovation, biotech, and education.