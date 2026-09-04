India and Chile eye CEPA October 2026 for key minerals
Business
India and Chile are hoping to conclude the major new trade deal (called CEPA) by October 2026.
The goal? Make it easier to buy and sell goods and secure access to key resources like lithium and copper.
The catch: Chile's current laws don't let them give special mineral deals to any one country, so both sides are trying to find a workaround.
India and Chile trade rose 40%
India wants more reliable access to critical minerals for its tech and energy needs, while Chile is open to deeper cooperation under its new government.
Trade between the two countries jumped 40% last year, hitting $5.38 billion, largely because of higher gold imports from Chile.
If the CEPA goes through, expect even stronger ties in energy, tech, and supply chains for both nations.