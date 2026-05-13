India and Chile meet in New Delhi to accelerate CEPA
India and Chile just met in New Delhi to check in on their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
The goal? To speed things up so both countries can trade more easily, get better market access, and encourage new investments.
Chile's Foreign Affairs Minister Francisco Perez Mackenna sat down with Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal to push the deal forward.
CEPA could boost lithium copper trade
If CEPA goes through, it will build on their earlier 2006 trade pact and open doors for both sides, especially in critical minerals like lithium and copper (super important for phones, electric vehicles, and solar panels), plus renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and advanced manufacturing.
Trade numbers show India imported way more from Chile in 2024-25 but exported a bit less; this deal could help balance things out and spark fresh opportunities for young entrepreneurs or anyone interested in global business.