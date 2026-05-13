India and Chile meet in New Delhi to accelerate CEPA

CEPA could boost lithium copper trade

If CEPA goes through, it will build on their earlier 2006 trade pact and open doors for both sides, especially in critical minerals like lithium and copper (super important for phones, electric vehicles, and solar panels), plus renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and advanced manufacturing.

Trade numbers show India imported way more from Chile in 2024-25 but exported a bit less; this deal could help balance things out and spark fresh opportunities for young entrepreneurs or anyone interested in global business.