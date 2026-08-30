India and Chile move quickly to finalize CEPA by 2026
Business
India and Chile are working quickly to finalize a major trade agreement, called the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), by 2026.
Top officials met in Santiago this week to push things forward, aiming for a deal that gives real benefits to businesses on both sides.
CEPA would expand trade and technology
If signed, CEPA will unlock new opportunities in fields like health care, energy, minerals, agriculture, machinery, and engineering.
The pact also aims to make technology sharing easier and strengthen cooperation in technology, talent, and supply chains.
Both governments seem genuinely committed to building stronger economic ties and growing together sustainably.