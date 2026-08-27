India and China explore investment framework before Xi's BRICS visit
Business
India and China are exploring a fresh investment framework aimed at reviving Chinese business in India and easing recent tensions.
The big reveal is expected during President Xi Jinping's visit to New Delhi for the BRICS summit on September 12-13, 2026.
India, China seek SEZ and EVs
Plans include a special economic zone with improved sea access, more Chinese electric vehicles (like BYD) rolling into India, and even a Chinese-funded export hub for goods headed abroad.
India might also make it easier for Chinese companies to invest in non-sensitive sectors, though areas like defense will stay off-limits.
Experts are cautiously optimistic, noting past promises haven't always been kept, but this visit could be a step toward rebuilding trust and trade.