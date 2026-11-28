India and Denmark agree 5-year roadmap for trade defense technology
India and Denmark just agreed on a five-year roadmap to boost their partnership in trade, defense, and cutting-edge technology.
Announced after a high-level meeting in New Delhi, the plan covers big topics like AI, quantum computing, cybersecurity, and maritime security:
Think of it as both countries leveling up together.
India and Denmark expand green partnership
Alongside tech and trade, both sides are doubling down on clean energy through their Green Strategic Partnership.
They are also joining forces on skill development and cultural exchange programs.
With new agreements in place, India and Denmark are clearly looking to build a future that's smarter, greener, for both nations.