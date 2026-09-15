India and EAEU accelerate free trade talks following BRICS boost
India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are ramping up efforts for a free trade agreement that could open fresh opportunities for Indian businesses.
Talks, which kicked off in 2025, got a boost at last week's BRICS summit and the India-Russia expo in Delhi.
If all goes well, Indian exporters might soon have easier access to new markets across Eurasia.
EAEU November talks cover market access
The EAEU brings together five countries: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia, with a combined GDP of about $6.5 trillion.
Negotiations are running on a framework agreed last year.
The next big meeting is set for November before Prime Minister Modi heads to Moscow, with key topics like market access on the table, especially important for small businesses looking to grow globally.