India and EU aim to finalize FTA by December 2026
Business
India and the European Union are aiming to wrap up their free trade agreement, or FTA, by December 2026, with the deal likely kicking in by March or April 2027.
The FTA is all about making it easier for both sides to do business together: think smoother trade in goods and services and a big boost for both economies.
Piyush Goyal calls FTA fastest approved
After years of slow progress, negotiations have moved forward quickly over the past 13 months.
Minister Piyush Goyal called this the "fastest approved FTA" and encouraged businesses to start scouting new partners and opportunities now.
The agreement also goes beyond just lowering tariffs. It's set to simplify trade rules and open doors for more collaboration in fields like AI, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing.