India and EU conclude strategic partnership review in New Delhi
India and the European Union just wrapped up their big Strategic Partnership Review Meeting in New Delhi.
Top of the agenda: speeding up a free trade agreement (FTA) and teaming up on new tech like AI, quantum computing, and digital public infrastructure.
They also chatted about India possibly joining the EU's Horizon Europe research program.
Supply chains and maritime cooperation reviewed
Both sides are looking to boost supply chain strength through initiatives like the Trade and Technology Council.
Maritime cooperation got some attention too: Indian ship recycling yards could be included in the EU's list of approved facilities.
Plus, they checked in on major projects like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and joint projects in clean energy, green transport, and digital connectivity under the Global Gateway plan.
Next meeting? Set for Brussels in 2027.