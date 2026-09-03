India and EU deepen cooperation on tech, AI and trade
India and the European Union (EU) are joining forces to ramp up their partnership in technology, trade, and economic policy.
After meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Asheville, leaders focused on big topics like critical minerals, fintech, and AI, including generative AI, hoping to drive innovation and stronger business ties.
India advances FTA talks and outreach
Both sides discussed the ongoing India-EU free trade agreement and Investment Protection Agreement negotiations and agreed to take the engagements forward, especially for important raw materials.
Finance Minister Sitharaman also connected with officials from Russia, Poland, Qatar, South Korea, the IMF, and the World Bank, showing India's push to build solid relationships with global players.