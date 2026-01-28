India and EU finally seal free trade deal after years of negotiations

Why should you care?

This agreement isn't just about cheaper jeans or chocolates. It means more job opportunities in India's labor-heavy industries and gives Indian students a shot at nine-month post-study visas in Europe.

The EU gets better access to India's fast-growing economy too. Plus, there are perks like lower prices for wine and olive oil in India and new partnerships on tech like AI and clean energy.

The deal could come into force in 2027 or later—so watch this space if you're into global careers or international travel!