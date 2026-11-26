India and EU likely to formalize FTA on December 16
India and the European Union are likely to make things official with a free trade agreement (FTA) on December 16, 2026, during Prime Minister Modi's trip to Brussels.
This is part of his nine-day diplomatic tour that also includes stops in the Czech Republic, Canada, and the US
EU Ambassador to India Jean Eric Paquet sounded optimistic, saying he hopes the deal could kick in around the middle of 2027.
India EU FTA to cut tariffs
The FTA is expected to cut tariffs and make trading between India and the EU a lot smoother.
It still needs a thumbs up from the European Parliament but aims to do more than just boost trade: think better supply chain connections and create one big economic zone linking both regions.